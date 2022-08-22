Qazaq TV
Kazakh President condoles over car crashes in Turkey
22 August 2022 14:12

Kazakh President condoles over car crashes in Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President’s press service reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences over the car incidents that occurred in Gaziantep and Mardin provinces killing dozens.

As earlier reported, at least 16 people were killed and 22 were injured in the car crash in the southeast of Türkiye. In Mardin a truck ploughed into the vehicles and crowd killing 16. Besides, 30 people were hurt, and 8 of them are in critical condition.


