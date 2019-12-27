Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Kazakh President condoles over Almaty plane crash

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 December 2019, 09:39
Kazakh President condoles over Almaty plane crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed his condolences to the friends and families of those killed in the plane crash, Kazinform reports.

«Let me express my deepest condolences to the friends and families who lost their dear loved ones in the tragedy occurred on December 27. All those injured will be rendered assistance. The Government commission led by Askar Mamin was set up. All those responsible will carry severe punishment in accordance with the law,» the President tweeted.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Almaty   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty