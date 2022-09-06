Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President condoles Chinese Chairman over earthquake victims

    6 September 2022, 19:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the Chinese Chairman, Xi Jinping, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

    Tokayev was saddened by the information about the multiple victims and those injured as a result of the earthquake in Sichuan province, the letter reads.

    The Kazakh President expressed condolences to the Chinese Chairman, the close ones and family members of those killed, and the entire Chinese people.

    He wished a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of the natural disaster and return of those went missing to their families.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan Natural disasters Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye
    Quake rocks 655 km away from Almaty
    Quake rocks 912 km away from Almaty
    Record 13 mln Chinese take world’s toughest college entrance exam
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies