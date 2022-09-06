Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President condoles Chinese Chairman over earthquake victims

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 September 2022, 19:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the Chinese Chairman, Xi Jinping, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev was saddened by the information about the multiple victims and those injured as a result of the earthquake in Sichuan province, the letter reads.

The Kazakh President expressed condolences to the Chinese Chairman, the close ones and family members of those killed, and the entire Chinese people.

He wished a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of the natural disaster and return of those went missing to their families.


Kazakhstan and China   President of Kazakhstan    Natural disasters   Earthquake  
