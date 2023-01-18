Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President concludes his visit to UAE

18 January 2023, 17:16
Kazakh President concludes his visit to UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official visit of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the United Arab Emirates concluded, the Akorda press service reports.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh President arrived in the UAE for an official visit on January 15. The Head of State attended the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

The Head of State and H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, held talks in the extended attendance. Following the talks, a package of documents was signed.

Besides, the Heads of State made a joint statement.

On January 16 the Kazakh President took part in Kazakhstan - the UAE investment roundtable and met with UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.


Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi


Related news
President Tokayev invites UAE PM to visit Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan, UAE ink important documents
Official greeting ceremony of President Tokayev held in Abu Dhabi
Теги:
Read also
President Tokayev invites UAE PM to visit Kazakhstan
President Tokayev’s visit to UAE: focus on increased business and investment ties
Austria eyes sending business reps to Central Asia - Gabriele Juen
Kazakhstan Ambassador presents credentials to President of Georgia
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet
Tokayev takes part in Kazakhstan-UAE investment roundtable
President Tokayev holds meeting with Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi
Tokayev meets with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan
News Partner
Popular
1 Tokayev takes part in Kazakhstan-UAE investment roundtable
2 President Tokayev holds meeting with Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi
3 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan victorious at 2023 Australian Open
4 Kazakhstan records 2 quakes in one day
5 Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 18

News