Kazakh President completes working visit to Türkiye

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev completed his working visit to Türkiye, Kazinform cites Akorda.

As part of his working visit to Türkiye, Tokayev attended the extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States as well as held talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.