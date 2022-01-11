Go to the main site
    Kazakh President commissions to draft 2022 Government agenda

    11 January 2022, 13:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Majilis sitting the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, charged the PM to draft within three weeks the 2022 Government agenda, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing those present the President said that the new PM was appointed today, certain tasks were set.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the PM to develop the Government agenda for 2022 that will be considered at the Government extended session in early February.

    As earlier reported, the sitting of the Majilis started its work in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State is taking part in it via videoconferencing.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

