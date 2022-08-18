18 August 2022 17:00

Kazakh President, Chevron CEO debate development of investment projects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board and CEO of Chevron Corporation Michael Wirth. Kazakhstan’s further plans of collaboration with Chevron and the implementation of a number of investment projects were discussed during the conversation, the Akorda press service reports.

The two exchanged views on the situation in the global energy market. President Tokayev commended Tengizchevroil’s decision to redirect an additional 2.6 billion cubic meters of commercial gas to the domestic market.

Furthermore, Chevron's involvement in the implementation of investment projects in the petrochemical sector and plans for further expansion of the production capacity of the Karachaganak field were also considered.

Photo: akorda.kz