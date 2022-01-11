Go to the main site
    Kazakh President charges to take measures to combat religious extremism

    11 January 2022, 12:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to take a package of measures to counter religious extremism, Kazinform reports.

    The President assigned to ensure independence of security agencies to take decisions, to raise responsibility of their heads, to implement a package of system-based measures to counter religious extremism.

    The President announced that the sitting of the Security Council will take place in the near future to focus on certain directions to have the tasks realized.

    Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies, National Security and external intelligence bodies should work closely together for the sake of the common purpose – the utmost viable defense of our citizens, constitutional order, sovereignty under the threat of any nature and scale.

    To recap, the sitting of the Majilis started its work in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State is taking part in it via videoconferencing.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

