Kazakh President charges to render financial assistance to flood-hit families

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to render material assistance to the flood-hit families in Turkestan region.

«The Government is assigned to render comprehensive welfare assistance to the families of rural settlements affected by the floods as the dam burst in Uzbekistan. None of the people of Turkestan region will be neglected,» the President tweeted.