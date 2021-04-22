Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President charges to improve reliability of western region’s electric power system

    22 April 2021, 14:14

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task the scheme for strengthening transit ties between the country’s western regions and their integration with the country’s united energy system is being developed.

    «Successful growth of the region is not conceivable without settling this issue. The region should be reliably and to the full provided with electric power,» the Head of State told the meeting on socioeconomic development of Atyrau region. He pointed out to the problems in this sphere.

    «Electric power system failures brought to standstill at the Atyray oil refinery. In its turn it changed for worse the situation at the petroleum market,» the Head of State said.

    At the meeting the President charged to take measures to improve reliability of the electric power network of the western region.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region President of Kazakhstan Economy Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays