Kazakh President charges to improve reliability of western region’s electric power system

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task the scheme for strengthening transit ties between the country’s western regions and their integration with the country’s united energy system is being developed.

«Successful growth of the region is not conceivable without settling this issue. The region should be reliably and to the full provided with electric power,» the Head of State told the meeting on socioeconomic development of Atyrau region. He pointed out to the problems in this sphere.

«Electric power system failures brought to standstill at the Atyray oil refinery. In its turn it changed for worse the situation at the petroleum market,» the Head of State said.

At the meeting the President charged to take measures to improve reliability of the electric power network of the western region.