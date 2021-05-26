Kazakh President charges Ecology Ministry to toughen up fight against poaching

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, the Akorda press service reports.

The Minister reported on the situation at water reservoirs. He told about cooperation with neighboring states, reconstruction of water facilities, digitalization and providing farmers with irrigation water. The Minister also told about measures taken to protect saiga population and results of saiga count. For the past 2 years the saiga population grew from 334,000 to 842,000 thanks to efficient fight against poaching and tightening of legislation.

Pursuant to the President's task, the Minister visited West Kazakhstan to debate saiga habitat localization with experts, scientists, local farmers and akimat. The Head of State decided to build Bokeiorda and Ashiozek nature reserves stretching over 657,000 ha. That decision will trigger migration of the part of the Ural saiga population to the left bank of river Zhaiyk. Besides, the Minister briefed on fishery protection campaigns such as Bekire, Nerest as a result of which a number of criminal cases were initiated, fines were imposed, almost 300 km of nets and several vehicles were seized.



