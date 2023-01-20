Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President charged to investigate crimes against journalists

20 January 2023, 09:22
Kazakh President charged to investigate crimes against journalists

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the law-enforcement agencies to carry out an investigation into a series of crimes against journalists, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State assigned to find out not only those who committed those attacks but also those who ordered them with an aim to impair public safety and the country’s integrity, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Ruslan Zheldibai reads.


Photo: ortcom.kz

