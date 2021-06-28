Kazakh President, Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with visiting Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting the sides debated prospects for strengthening multifaceted strategic partnership and alliance, pressing issues of trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Eurasian integration, and joint COVID-19 response.

Greeting the delegation the Head of State highly appreciated personal contribution of Valentina Matviyenko to the development and strengthening of bilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Russia and her work as the Chairwoman of the Council of the CIS IPA. The President noted role of cooperation between the legislative bodies in rapprochement of Kazakhstan and Russia. The Head of State briefed on the country’s political and economic reforms.

Valentina Matviyenko told the President about the talks held at the Senate and Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. In a conclusion the Head of State conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to President of Russia Vladimir Putin.



