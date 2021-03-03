Go to the main site
    Kazakh President, Chairman of EEC Board hold talks

    3 March 2021, 19:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Mikhail Vladimirovich Myasnikovich, the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

    The sides debated the EAEU strategic development issues and priorities of Kazakhstan’s EAEU chairmanship in 2021, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Kazakh President stressed the importance of fully-featured implementation of the EAEU Treaty. Special attention was paid to lifting barriers in mutual trade and development of industrial intra-EAEU cooperation. The parties stressed the need to raise the efficiency of the Commission’s work, to establish trade and economic relations with third countries and international organizations (EC, WTO, ASEAN, etc.)

    In his turn, Myasnikovich told about the Commission’s work and priorities for 2021, strategic directions development action plan until 2025.

    Following the talks it was decided to hold the regular sitting of the Supreme Council in Kazakhstan in May this year. The Eurasian Business Forum is expected to take place as part of the sitting.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

