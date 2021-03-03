Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President, Chairman of EEC Board hold talks

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 March 2021, 19:43
Kazakh President, Chairman of EEC Board hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Mikhail Vladimirovich Myasnikovich, the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The sides debated the EAEU strategic development issues and priorities of Kazakhstan’s EAEU chairmanship in 2021, the Akorda press service reports.

The Kazakh President stressed the importance of fully-featured implementation of the EAEU Treaty. Special attention was paid to lifting barriers in mutual trade and development of industrial intra-EAEU cooperation. The parties stressed the need to raise the efficiency of the Commission’s work, to establish trade and economic relations with third countries and international organizations (EC, WTO, ASEAN, etc.)

In his turn, Myasnikovich told about the Commission’s work and priorities for 2021, strategic directions development action plan until 2025.

Following the talks it was decided to hold the regular sitting of the Supreme Council in Kazakhstan in May this year. The Eurasian Business Forum is expected to take place as part of the sitting.

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region