Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President calls youth to jointly build tolerant society

14 November 2022, 20:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State met with the activists of the Zhana Adamdar (New People) movement, the President’s press service reports.

The President hailed an initiative to create the Zhana Adamdar (New People) movement and said he will always support active young people of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the deep modernization of the state started, reforms for building a Just Kazakhstan are being carried out.

The President urged young people to jointly build a tolerant and advanced society. He stressed that young Kazakhstanis should constantly improve, develop and refine themselves, and learn foreign languages. The President believes that the youth should actively take part in social life, stand their grounds, suggest ideas and help them realize.

In a conclusion the Head of State wished Zhana Adamdar movement success.


Photo: akorda.kz


