Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh President calls on to utilize capacity of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad

    14 October 2022, 18:49

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh President called on the Central Asian countries and Russia to realize joint infrastructure projects, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Thanks to its unique geographical location Central Asia is a gateway between the world’s major markets. Therefore, it is important to concentrate our efforts on the development of the current as well as potential transport and transit routes,» he said.

    The Kazakh President noted that given the rapture of traditional logistics chains it is necessary to fully utilize the transport and transit potential. He pointed out the significance of upgrading the infrastructure, simplifying administrative procedures, forming a convenient environment for transit, as well as implementing integrated logistics digital solutions.

    «A new impetus of development is given to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which is all called «the middle corridor». Special attention should probably be paid to the further development of the promising corridor «North-South». It is possible to make the most of the capacity of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad, which is the shortest route from East Asia to the Persian Gulf countries.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Transport Central Asia Russia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050