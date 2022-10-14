Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News
Kazakh President calls on to utilize capacity of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad
14 October 2022, 18:49

Kazakh President calls on to utilize capacity of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh President called on the Central Asian countries and Russia to realize joint infrastructure projects, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Thanks to its unique geographical location Central Asia is a gateway between the world’s major markets. Therefore, it is important to concentrate our efforts on the development of the current as well as potential transport and transit routes,» he said.

The Kazakh President noted that given the rapture of traditional logistics chains it is necessary to fully utilize the transport and transit potential. He pointed out the significance of upgrading the infrastructure, simplifying administrative procedures, forming a convenient environment for transit, as well as implementing integrated logistics digital solutions.

«A new impetus of development is given to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which is all called «the middle corridor». Special attention should probably be paid to the further development of the promising corridor «North-South». It is possible to make the most of the capacity of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad, which is the shortest route from East Asia to the Persian Gulf countries.


Related news
Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan
Read also
How can Kazakhstan benefit from increased engagement in North-South Transport Corridor
II Central Asia -China Forum kicks off in Beijing
Daily number of travelers at Incheon Int'l Airport hits highest level in nearly 3 yrs
Kazakhstan and Serbia hold political consultations
UNESCO project on glacial outburst floods in Central Asia sums up its first year
Bus with passengers from Kazakhstan falls into ditch near Chelyabinsk
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,781, record low since July 20 — crisis center
Russia records 7,606 daily COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive