Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President calls for studying world experience of multilingualism

    21 October 2021, 11:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Ministry of Education and Science to study the world experience of multilingualism and transfer it to the educational facilities of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «School graduates must be integrated in the Kazakhstani society, they must be competitive. And for that, they must know the State language, their national language, and ideally the Russian language. Basically, more languages our children know, the better off they’ll be,» said Tokayev at the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan

    Noting that children should not be limited to one language, the Kazakh President called on the Ministry of Education and Science to study the world experience of multilingualism and transfer it to the country.

    Notably, an extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun its work in the Kazakh capital.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ministry of Education and Science
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    AIX, ADX sign cooperation agreement
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed