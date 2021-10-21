Kazakh President calls for studying world experience of multilingualism

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Ministry of Education and Science to study the world experience of multilingualism and transfer it to the educational facilities of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«School graduates must be integrated in the Kazakhstani society, they must be competitive. And for that, they must know the State language, their national language, and ideally the Russian language. Basically, more languages our children know, the better off they’ll be,» said Tokayev at the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan

Noting that children should not be limited to one language, the Kazakh President called on the Ministry of Education and Science to study the world experience of multilingualism and transfer it to the country.

Notably, an extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has begun its work in the Kazakh capital.