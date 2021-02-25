Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President calls for further economic and political reforms

    25 February 2021, 21:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his Twitter account to call for further economic and political reforms, changes in the field of education, health, digitalization, human rights, and environment, Kazinform reports.

    «At the 5th NCPT (National Council of Public Trust) meeting I put forward a number of specific measures and initiatives aimed at the country’s modernization. The country needs further economic and political reforms, changes in the field of education, health, digitalization, human rights, and environment,» reads the Kazakh President’s post.

    The President also urged to place special attention to the children with special educational needs and persons with disabilities, noting that it is essential to constantly work on forming an inclusive social environment, and updating the relevant standards and regulations.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Education President of Kazakhstan Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
    5 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped