Kazakh President calls for further economic and political reforms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took to his Twitter account to call for further economic and political reforms, changes in the field of education, health, digitalization, human rights, and environment, Kazinform reports.

«At the 5th NCPT (National Council of Public Trust) meeting I put forward a number of specific measures and initiatives aimed at the country’s modernization. The country needs further economic and political reforms, changes in the field of education, health, digitalization, human rights, and environment,» reads the Kazakh President’s post.

The President also urged to place special attention to the children with special educational needs and persons with disabilities, noting that it is essential to constantly work on forming an inclusive social environment, and updating the relevant standards and regulations.