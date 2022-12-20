Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President calls for expanding cultural-humanitarian coop in CA

20 December 2022, 11:24
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated the participants of the 1st Central Asian Media Forum being held in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

In the letter read out by State Counsellor Erlan Karin, the Head of State pointed out the importance of exchange of experience in media sphere and expansion of cultural-humanitarian cooperation in the region.

According to the President, the Forum which unites famous journalists, experts and media managers of the region, represents a unique discussion platform, enabling to jointly debate professional positions and views.

«The all-round interaction of the states in this sphere is based on our history and common heritage of fraternal nations,» he emphasized.

«This year marks the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. It is symbolic, that the ceremony of signing the treaty on friendship, good-neighborhood and cooperation aimed at joint development of Central Asia in the XIX century has begun in 2022. I am confident that this strategic document will give a new impulse to the strengthening of our comprehenasive partnership,» the letter reads.

The President reminded of his initiative voiced at the IV Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian State – to launch a common TV channel or a common website which will сover the news in our countries.


