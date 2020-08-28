Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

Kazakh President awards Turkish writer with Dostyk order

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 August 2020, 12:49
Kazakh President awards Turkish writer with Dostyk order

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – The Turkish capital, Ankara, has hosted the event devoted to mark the 175th anniversary of Abai held by the Kazakh Embassy, Kazinform cites the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The event featured the awarding of the Dostyk Order of the 2nd class to the well-known Turkish poet, writer Zafer Kibar, who recently completed the translation of Mukhtar Auezov’s Path of Abai, which was handed over by Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly on behalf of the Kazakh President.

Addressing the event, Zafer Kibar conveyed gratitude to the Kazakh President and the Kazakhstani people for the Order and highlighted Abai’s rich legacy.

In his turn, the Kazakh Ambassador spoke of Abai’s significance to the Kazakh people.

The event also featured a literary evening where the participants read the Kazakh poet’s verses and poems as well as an exhibition.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Events   Kazakhstan and Turkey   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand