Kazakh President awards teacher who died at Charyn canyon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Almaty city school teacher Merei Ibragimov who has died saving lives of children at Charyn canyon was posthumously awarded the Yerligi Ushin medal (For Bravery), the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State decreed to award (posthumously) Merei Ibragimov, the teacher of specialized school # 199 of Almaty city, the medal for courage and selflessness in extreme situations, and saving lives. The decree enters in force on the day it is signed.

As earlier reported, the 26-year-old teacher died trying to save schoolgirls at Charyn canyon. On May 29 two people, the teacher and a schoolgirl, died and 6 more were injured as a result of mudslide.