    Kazakh President awards prizes and grants to mass media workers

    27 June 2020, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree to award prizes and grants and express his commendation to mass media workers, newspapers, and news agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The Head of State decreed to award the President’s prizes to Editor-in-chief of Qazaq adebieti newspaper Dauren Kuatov, Chairman of the Board of Republican Newspaper Egemen Qazaqstan JSC Darkhan Kydyrali, director of Zhetysu TV channel Serik Sarybai, and chief editor of analytical TV shows of Khabar TV channel Alexander Trukhachev.

    Albina Ashim, correspondent of Qazaqstan TV channel, Makpal Madiyarova, correspondent of Khabar TV channel, Marzhan Nurusheva, editor and TV host of Semei TV channel, and Zhandos Smailov, editor of Azattyq rukhy news agency, became the recipients of the President’s grants in the sphere of mass media.

    President Tokayev also expressed his commendation to the staff of Ana tili newspaper, Kazinform International News Agency, Kazakhstanskaya Pravda republican newspaper, and Mangistau branch of Qazaqstan TV channel.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Mass media
