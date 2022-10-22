Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks

    22 October 2022, 17:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a ceremony of awarding highest military and special ranks to officers ahead of the Republic Day, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Congratulating those present on the country’s main holiday, the Kazakh Head of State pointed out that on October 25, 1990, the Declaration on State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan was adopted. He stressed that this historic document became the significant step in the country’s path towards independence.

    The Head of State noted that the day key to the history of the country received the status of a national holiday, and will be marked at the highest level starting this year.

    Speaking about the difficult situation the world faces, the President highlighted the critical importance of ensuring the country’s security.

    The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan pointed out that presenting the highest military ranks to soldiers and special and law enforcement bodies’ officials is a recognition of their merits to the homeland and high assessment of their excellent service for the benefit of the Fatherland.

    The President stressed that the State attaches special attention to the combat capability of the Armed Forces and make sure that they are outfitted with modern weapons and equipment.

    Фото: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh President signs law on delimitating Kazakh-Turkmen state border
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050