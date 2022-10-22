Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
22 October 2022, 17:05

Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a ceremony of awarding highest military and special ranks to officers ahead of the Republic Day, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Congratulating those present on the country’s main holiday, the Kazakh Head of State pointed out that on October 25, 1990, the Declaration on State Sovereignty of Kazakhstan was adopted. He stressed that this historic document became the significant step in the country’s path towards independence.

The Head of State noted that the day key to the history of the country received the status of a national holiday, and will be marked at the highest level starting this year.

Speaking about the difficult situation the world faces, the President highlighted the critical importance of ensuring the country’s security.

The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan pointed out that presenting the highest military ranks to soldiers and special and law enforcement bodies’ officials is a recognition of their merits to the homeland and high assessment of their excellent service for the benefit of the Fatherland.

The President stressed that the State attaches special attention to the combat capability of the Armed Forces and make sure that they are outfitted with modern weapons and equipment.

Фото: akorda.kz

