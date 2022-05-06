Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President awards Khalyk Kakharmany title

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 May 2022, 08:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree on awarding the World War II participants the state prizes of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

For their valor and bravery in the 1941-1945 World War II the Head of State decreed to award posthumously Tulegali Abdybekov, Alexander Nesmiyanov, Ibraim Suleimenov the highest degree of distinction – the Khalyk Kakharmany title, the Golden Star special insignia and the Otan Order.

The decree takes effect from the date of signing.

