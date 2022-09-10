Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President awards firefighter Aibyn order posthumously

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 September 2022, 13:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State signed the decree on awarding the firefighters of Abai region Amangeldy Turlybekov and Nurlan Salimzhan the state prize, the Aibyn Order, III Degree, for their brevity and commitment in the line of their duty, the Akorda press service reports.

They are deployed at fire station No 14 of the Fire-fighting and Rescue Services of the Emergency Situations Department of Abai region.

The Head of State decreed to award posthumously Aidos Toguzbayev, a driver of fire station No 14 of the Fire-fighting and Rescue Services of the Emergency Situations Department of Abai region, the Aibyn Order, III Degree.

The decree takes effect from the day of its signing.


