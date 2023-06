ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was awarded the Bitaraplyk Order of Turkmenistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

After the press briefing on the results of the talks between the Kazakh and Turkmen delegations Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was awarded the Bitaraplyk Order of Turkmenistan by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.