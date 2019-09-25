Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President attends UN High-Level Political Forum

    25 September 2019, 23:00

    NEW YORK.KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development under the aegis of the UN GA, Kazinform reports.

    As the President noted the SDGs agenda until 2030 is a roadmap for the better future to derive benefits from social, technological and economic progress on a par.

    According to him Kazakhstan shares the international concern over the fact that the international community lags behind achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. He stressed that it is crucial to join efforts in the coming decades to achieve the results.

    As earlier reported the Head of State arrived in New York to take part in the 74th session of the UN GA.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy UN President of Kazakhstan Politics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    4 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    5 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023