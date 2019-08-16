Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President attends Teachers’ August Conference plenary sitting

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 August 2019, 10:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The plenary session of the Teachers' August Conference with participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

More than 2,000 teachers from all corners of Kazakhstan are taking part in the conference.

It is to focus on pressing issues in the sphere of education and science.

The Teachers’ August Conference is a traditional event to start the new academic year and new pedagogic ideas. The conference traditionally results in education modernization guidelines, maps out key trends for further education system development, debates problems and system modernization prospects, innovations for 2019-2020 academic year.

