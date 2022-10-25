Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President attends state flag raising ceremony

25 October 2022, 12:10
Kazakh President attends state flag raising ceremony
25 October 2022, 12:10

Kazakh President attends state flag raising ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Toakeyv attended the state flag raising ceremony dated to the Republic Day, the Akorda press service reports.

The solemn ceremony gave start to celebrations of the Republic Day which gained this year the status of the national holiday.

The flag raising ceremony are set to take place countrywide.


Photo: akorda.kz




Related news
Kazakh President calls youth to jointly build tolerant society
Kazakh President receives U.S. Ambassador
Samarkand summit of the Organization of Turkic States: agenda and key decisions
Read also
Josep Borrell comments on political reforms in Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties
President meets with creative industry representatives in Almaty
President Tokayev’s visit to Almaty: diplomacy, new reforms, January unrest and women’s status
President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty
President assigns to install 28 seismic stations in Almaty by 2025
Almaty got into so-called ‘middle-income trap’ - President
President backs idea of creating venture fund in Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News