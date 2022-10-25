Kazakh President attends state flag raising ceremony

25 October 2022, 12:10

25 October 2022, 12:10

Kazakh President attends state flag raising ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Toakeyv attended the state flag raising ceremony dated to the Republic Day, the Akorda press service reports.

The solemn ceremony gave start to celebrations of the Republic Day which gained this year the status of the national holiday.

The flag raising ceremony are set to take place countrywide.

Photo: akorda.kz











