Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a solemn event held ahead of the International Women’s Day on March 8, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Addressing the event, the Kazakh President noted that Kazakhstani women study at the top universities of the world, work in major international companies. «Women with multiple professions successfully pursue their careers in different spheres… Our female athletes successfully take part in international competitions. Many of the women have successful businesses and employ thousands of people,» said the President.

He went on to say that the share of women in SMEs had reached 42%, contributing it to the consistent state support for women’s entrepreneurship.