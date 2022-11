22 October 2022, 20:37

Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A concert was held at the Theatre of Opera and Ballet «Astana Opera» ahead of the Republic Day. The program of the concert included performances by famous Kazakh artists, opera singers, choreographic groups, as well as the symphony orchestra, Kazinform cites the press service of the Akorda.

Photo: akorda.kz