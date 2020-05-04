Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President attends Senate sitting

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 May 2020, 15:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Addressing today the Senate sitting Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the important role of the Upper Chamber in the country’s political and social life, the Akorda press service reports.

He stressed that the key task of the Senate is to adopt laws which lay foundation for reforms, ensure stability and order.

The President highly appreciated the work of Dariga Nazarbayeva as the Senate Speaker expressing her gratitude.

The Head of State urged the deputies for consolidated work to overcome tough time the country facing now and suggested the candidacy of Maulen Ashimbayev to the post of the Chairman of the Senate.

Following the secret voting Maulen Ashimbayev was elected as the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

President of Kazakhstan    Senate   Parliament  
