Kazakh President attends general debate of UNGA 77th session

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is attending the opening of the general debate of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh President.

Earlier it was reported that Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th session of the UNGA, is to open and moderate a plenary session.

The Kazakh Head of State is expected to deliver his speech at around 11:45-12:15 am New York time.

Jibek Joly World TV channel is to air the Kazakh President’s speech at 9:45pm Astana time. The speech will be also available on the TV channel’s website.



