Kazakh President attends exhibition of artisans in Taraz

3 February 2023, 21:43
TARAZ. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited an exhibition of craftsmen of Zhambyl region at the historic and cultural complex Kone Taraz, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The President got familiarized with the works of applied art masters of the disabled publican association Sheber shanyrak, association of artisans of Zhabyl region Oshpes mura, association of craftsmen, fashion house Asyl Design, and other organizations.

29 artisans demonstrated their items made of felt, wood, leather, and wood, as well as ceramic pottery, mosaics, mational musical instruments, national clothing, equestrian equipment, and jewels.

Master classes for youth on art of knitting, felting, weaving, pile spinning, syrmak pressing were desplayed in the Kiiz ui installation.

The exhibition also deplayed costumes recreating centuries-old traditions of art of nomads in modern fashion world in the style of neo-folklore as well as perfume fragnances with the scent of steppe flowers and herbs.

Recently, Taraz city received a certificate on the inclusion in the World List of Craft Cities.

Photo: akorda.kz

