    Kazakh President attends CSTO Collective Security Council extraordinary session

    23 August 2021, 16:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the CSTO Collective Security Council extraordinary session held via a videoconferencing, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Heads of State shared views on situation in Afghanistan and its impact on security of CSTO member states, development of measures aimed at preventing threats and challenges in Central Asian region. The Kazakh President stressed the need to prevent risks, including spread of terrorism and extremism, illicit drug and arm trafficking, illegal migration, penetration of destructive elements into the region. To this end, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested a package of measures aimed to contribute to strengthening collective security system, CSTO prompt actions. Besides, the Head of State drew attention to the need to avoid humanitarian and food crisis in Afghanistan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy CSTO President of Kazakhstan
