Kazakh President attends ceremony honoring historic Korean independence fighter Hong Beom-do

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart attended the ceremony honoring historic Korean independence fighter Hong Beom-do, the Akorda press service reports.

Addressing those gathered the Head of State noted that the repatriation of the remains of Hong Beom-do manifests Kazakhstan’s sincere respects for Korean people. Such events are of great historic importance. Kazakhs as well Koreans perfectly understand the meaning of independence.

Hong Beom-do is the historic Korean independence fighter who spent the last 15 years of his life in Kazakhstan.

As stated there, a memorial to Hong Beom-do was unveiled in Kyzylorda. His 150th anniversary was marked in 2018. The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan held a special conference dated to his 150th anniversary. The name of the general will always be remembered.

Following the ceremony President Moon Jae-in expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stating that national hero Hong Beom-do is awarded the state prize.



