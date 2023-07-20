Kazakh President attends 1st Central Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM Addressing the 1st Central Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the meeting of the leaders of Central Asia and Gulf Arab States is of great importance, is the imperatives of our era and is indicative of mutual striving to bring the multifaceted cooperation to a brand -new level, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

As the President said, the countries established solid and harmonious bilateral interstate relations, maintain active political dialogue, develop mutual benefit trade and economic cooperation and constantly strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties.

In the international arena, the countries share common views on global sustainable development and share the same goals for maintaining common security and stability.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the synergy of the potential of Central Asian nations and the great opportunities for the Gulf States to elevate relations to a higher level of the many-sided partnership. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev brought forward his vision of the priority directions for further cooperation.

The Head of State first of all prioritized widening of trade and economic ties. For example, Kazakhstan is ready to increase its 100 good items import to the Gulf States up to 400 million dollars. The second is to speed up investment cooperation. Last year net investment inflow in Central Asia grew by 40% to hit 10 billion dollars, of which 60% fell on Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President also highlighted the development of the transit and transport sector, energy cooperation, food security, and the development of interregional tourism.

The Joint Statement was adopted following the 1st Central Asia-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.

As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Jeddah for a working visit at the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia.