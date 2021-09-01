Kazakh President assures efficiency and safety of QazVac vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There is no doubt that the homemade vaccine COVID-19 QazVac is efficient and safe, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the nation, the Kazakh President noted that the coronavirus infection was a great challenge for the health care system and is still ravaging the world.

He went on to say that each day the virus infects thousands of the citizens and kills many, noting that the immediate and timely measures against the pandemic were in place.

«Kazakhstan is among a few countries in the world to develop its COVID-19 vaccine. There is no doubt that our vaccine is effective and safe. Some countries are taking interest in the QazVac vaccine,» said the President.



