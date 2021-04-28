Go to the main site
    Kazakh President assumes People’s Assembly leadership

    28 April 2021, 17:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is now to lead the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan after assuming a number of responsibilities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Recalling his resignation as President, Nursultan Nazarbayev believed that it was the time for new leadership, thus settling the succession issue in the country.

    At the 29th session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Elbasy noted that the move proves right to this day, adding how serious the move was for him.

    Elbasy reminded that he stood at the origins of the Assembly, expressing gratitude to all members of the Assembly for the support.

    While handing over the Assembly leadership to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Elbasy said that he has the right to head the Assembly for life and that the President will assume some responsibilities, noting that all affairs need to be in the hands of a single person.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Events Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
