Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President assigns to speed up AMANAT Party transformation

    20 April 2022, 13:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received AMANAT Party executive secretary Askhat Oralov, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter reported on the implementation of the President’s tasks on the party transformation outlined at the XXII Congress.

    Oralov briefed the President on the results of the meetings with public representatives in the cities of Almaty, Shymkent, as well as Turkestan and East Kazakhstan regions and the work of the public reception offices.

    Since March the republican mobile public reception offices held meetings in Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions. It is planned to tour all the regions of Kazakhstan.

    Besides, Oralov reported on updating the key program documents, and activities of the party public councils, revising the execution of the election program at the local level, intensifying the primary party organizations, and launching the Talqylau dialogue platform within the Open Party concept.

    The President stressed the need of gaining feedback, raising the efficiency of deputy factions in the regions, and reloading the youth wing of the party. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the party has all the necessary resources to support people in resolving matters of concern.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Political parties Kazakhstan Amanat Party
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul