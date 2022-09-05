Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President assigns to quickly pay compensation to those affected by wildfires
5 September 2022 14:04

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a sitting of the wildfires suppression headquarters in Kostanay region, the official Telegram Channel of the President’s press service reports.

Kazakh Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Iliin and Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov reported on the measures taken to contain the fire, evacuation, and population support measures.

The President stressed that the situation in the region is under control. All the necessary mitigation measures were taken. The Head of State highlighted the importance of rendering support to people who were forced to leave their homes. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government and akimat of Kostanay region to quickly pay compensations to those impacted by the fire.

Following the meeting, the President pointed out the importance of ascertaining the cause of the fire. It is crucial to elaborate a package of measures to restore forests and prevent such situations in the future.

In a conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to all engaged in disaster mitigation.


Photo: akorda.kz

