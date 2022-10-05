Kazakh President assigns to include Balkhash gateway into airport development program

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting with the residents of Karaganda region Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to include Balkhash gateway into the country’s airport development program, the Akorda press service reports.

The President said that it is crucial to consider opening new air and railways routes taking into account seasonality and tourist flow. Thanks to such measures Balkhash will become an attractive destination for internal and international tourists. The Head of State tasked the Government and akimat to explore this issue and include the corresponding measures to the city development complex plan.

As earlier reported, the President arrived in Karaganda region for a working visit.





