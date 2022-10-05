Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President assigns to include Balkhash gateway into airport development program

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 October 2022, 12:00
Kazakh President assigns to include Balkhash gateway into airport development program

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting with the residents of Karaganda region Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to include Balkhash gateway into the country’s airport development program, the Akorda press service reports.

The President said that it is crucial to consider opening new air and railways routes taking into account seasonality and tourist flow. Thanks to such measures Balkhash will become an attractive destination for internal and international tourists. The Head of State tasked the Government and akimat to explore this issue and include the corresponding measures to the city development complex plan.

As earlier reported, the President arrived in Karaganda region for a working visit.


Фото:inkaraganda.kz





Karaganda region    President of Kazakhstan    Transport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy